* Scare "minimally" hurt McDonald's fourth-quarter sales
* Sales hit continuing into 2013
By Lisa Baertlein
Jan 23 Scares over the safety of China's chicken
supply are taking a small bite out of McDonald's Corp's
sales in that country, executives for the fast-food chain said
on Wednesday.
Chinese authorities have cleared McDonald's and KFC owner
Yum Brands Inc of charges they had served chicken laced
with excessive chemicals, but the iconic U.S. chains - long
considered to serve safer and higher quality food than domestic
chains - remain under fire from local media and consumers.
The chicken scare "minimally impacted" McDonald's sales in
China during the fourth quarter and continues to hurt business
this year, Chief Executive Don Thompson said on a conference
with analysts.
McDonald's sales at established restaurants for China fell
0.9 percent during the fourth quarter.
"We are committed to ensuring the highest food safety and
quality standards are met around the world," Thompson said.
Earlier this month Yum apologized to customers in China over
its handling of the scare, which is hitting sales in its biggest
market.
Yum has more than 5,100 restaurants in China and is the
largest Western restaurant operator in China.
McDonald's - the world's biggest restaurant chains by
revenue - is rapidly building restaurants in China and has set a
goal of having 2,000 in the country by the end of this year.