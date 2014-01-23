Jan 23 McDonald's Corp's global sales at
established restaurants missed analysts' expectations, hurt by
fewer customers visits partly due to severe winter weather in
the United States.
McDonald's shares fell nearly 1 percent in premarket
trading.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue, known for
its crispy french fries and Big Mac hamburgers, reported net
income of $1.40 billion, or $1.40 per share, for the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compares with $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year
earlier.
Global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.1
percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise
of 0.5 percent, according to privately held industry estimates
provider Consensus Metrix.
Total revenue rose 2 percent to $7.09 billion.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)