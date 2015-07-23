July 23 McDonald's Corp's second-quarter profit fell 13 percent, hurt by a decline in global same-store sales as fewer customers ate at its restaurants.

McDonald's said global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.7 percent in the quarter ended June 30 due to a drop in traffic in all major markets.

Analysts on average had expected same-restaurant sales to fall 0.4 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net income fell to $1.20 billion, or $1.26 per share, from $1.39 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 10 percent to $6.50 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)