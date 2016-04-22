April 22 McDonald's Corp reported a
higher-than-expected rise in comparable sales at its U.S.
restaurants as its all-day breakfast offerings brought in more
customers.
Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose
5.4 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average had
expected a rise of 4.6 percent, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
The net income attributable to the company rose to $1.1
billion, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from
$811.5 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 1 percent to $5.90 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)