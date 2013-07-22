(Corrects analysts' estimate in second-last paragraph to $7.09
bln from $6.91 bln)
* Second-quarter earnings per share $1.38 vs est $1.40
* Second-quarter sales rise 2 percent to $7.08 bln
* July same-restaurant sales expected to be relatively flat
* Shares down 2 percent in premarket trading
July 22 McDonald's Corp warned that
full-year results would be "challenged" in the face of falling
sales in Europe, its biggest market, and growing competition
from smaller fast-food rivals in the United States.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expects global
same-restaurant sales in July to be relatively flat, sending its
shares down 2 percent in premarket trading.
"Based on recent sales trends, our results for the remainder
of the year are expected to remain challenged," Chief Executive
Don Thompson said in a statement, without stating any figures
In the second quarter ended June 30, global sales at
McDonald's restaurants open at least 12 months rose 1 percent,
in line with analysts' expectations.
In the U.S. market, the company is fighting to accelerate
sales after smaller rivals such as Wendy's Co and Burger
King Worldwide Inc rolled out attention-grabbing menu
items and limited-time offers.
The company has expanded its offerings for late-night
breakfasts, tweaked other menus and advertised value-priced
meals to bring in more traffic.
McDonald's said second-quarter same-restaurant sales in the
United States rose 1 percent, missing the average analysts'
forecast of a 1.5 percent increase.
In Europe, same-restaurant sales were down 0.1 percent in
the quarter - the third consecutive quarter of declining sales
in the region. In the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa
(APMEA) region, second-quarter sales fell 0.3 percent.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had forecast declines of
0.1 percent in Europe and 0.2 percent in APMEA.
McDonald's reported net income of $1.40 billion, or $1.38
per share, for the second quarter, up from $1.35 billion, or
$1.32 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.40 per share
in the quarter.
Sales rose 2.4 percent to $7.08 billion, missing Wall
Street's expectations of $7.09 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of McDonald's were trading at $98.05 before the bell.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Robin
Paxton)