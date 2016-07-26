(Recasts first paragraph, adds comment on broader economy)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 26 McDonald's Corp said the U.S.
restaurant industry will raise prices far more than supermarkets
this year, sending a chill through a sector that is searching
for ways to protect itself from higher worker wages.
The forecast and weak quarterly sales at domestic McDonald's
restaurants sent shares in the world's biggest restaurant
company down 4.5 percent to $121.71 and pulled down most of the
restaurant sector. The Dow Jones U.S. Restaurants & Bars Index
was off 2.2 percent. The world's biggest fast-food
chain gets roughly one-third of its revenue and 40 percent of
profits from the United States.
The food service industry is harder hit by state and local
minimum wage increases because it employs more minimum wage
workers than any other occupation. Some planned minimum wage
hikes will more than double the prevailing wage to $15 per hour
over time.
The second-quarter report from McDonald's landed after
chains such as Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Starbucks Corp
and Wendy's Co also reported disappointing
results for the latest quarter in large part due to weak
customer traffic.
Restaurant food inflation is outpacing the increases at
supermarkets and the gap is widening, McDonald's Chief Financial
Officer Kevin Ozan said on a conference call with analysts.
Food-at-home inflation is expected to be flat to up about 1
percent for this year, while food-away-from-home inflation is
expected to be up 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, he said.
Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said restaurant companies,
which are grappling with profit-squeezing minimum wage
increases, use more labor than grocery stores and have the extra
burden of trying to convince franchisees to hold back on price
increases aimed at offsetting higher labor costs.
"Food prices are coming down, but labor is not. That's
doubly bad for restaurants," Senatore said. "It's hard to
convince everybody to operate in lock step."
When franchisees raise prices, she said, "it just makes
their prices look even higher relative to grocery stores."
Restaurant executives also pinned part of the blame for the
second-quarter softness on the fractious U.S. presidential
election and uncertainty spawned by terrorist attacks around the
world.
"I think generally there's just a broader level of
uncertainty in consumers minds at the moment," Chief Executive
Steve Easterbrook said on the company's earnings call.
While such events loom as a risk to U.S. consumer spending,
that threat was not enough to dissuade the National Retail
Federation from boosting its retail sales growth forecast for
the remainder of the year from 3.1 percent to 3.4 percent. The
forecast excludes spending at restaurants.
"There are many factors that could prove to be hurdles but
our overall outlook is optimistic," NRF chief economist Jack
Kleinhenz said in a statement on Tuesday.
McDonald's sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months
were up 1.8 percent in the quarter, far less than the 3.2
percent rise that analysts expected, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
McDonald's executives said they expected labor cost
pressures to continue, but declined to elaborate. They did,
however, note that the company generally needs same-restaurant
sales to increase 2 percent to 3 percent to maintain profits.
McDonald's total revenue declined 3.5 percent to $6.27
billion, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income in the quarter fell 9.1 percent to $1.09 billion,
or $1.25 per share, in the quarter.
The company recorded pretax charges of about $230 million,
or 20 cents per share, in the latest quarter related to its
program to sell company-owned stores to franchisees and
relocation of its headquarters to Chicago.
Excluding items, McDonald's earned $1.45 per share, beating
analysts estimate of $1.38.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Abhijith
Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Alan
Crosby)