NEW YORK Aug 8 McDonald's Corp on
Thursday reported July sales at its established restaurants
around the world that were slightly higher than analysts had
projected, as better-than-expected U.S. sales helped offset
weakness in Europe.
The world's biggest hamburger chain said global sales at
restaurants open at least 13 months rose 0.7 percent. Analysts
had expected a rise of 0.4 percent, according to Consensus
Metrix.
McDonald's last month told investors it expected relatively
flat global same-restaurant sales for July, dashing hopes that
its business would accelerate in the second half of the year.