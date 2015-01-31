MOSCOW Jan 31 McDonald's Corp. will
open fewer new restaurants in Russia this year than last because
a fall in the rouble has increased expansion costs and is
hurting consumers, its Russian chief executive Khamzat
Khasbulatov told Reuters.
The rouble, hit by a drop in oil prices and Western
sanctions over Ukraine, has fallen more than 50 percent since
early 2014, fuelling inflation. Russia now faces its first
recession since 2009.
McDonald's will open at least 50 new restaurants in Russia
compared to 73 last year, having earmarked 6 billion roubles
($87 million) for capital expenditures, the same amount as in
2014, Khasbulatov said in an interview.
"There is a major currency component in new openings. Given
the current conditions of doing business in Russia ... we are
pleased that the investment resources we have been allocated
remained at last year's level," he said on Saturday.
The U.S. fast-food chain, which has been operating in Russia
for 25 years, was hit by a string of snap inspections by a state
regulator last year, which were widely seen as retaliation for
the West's sanctions against Moscow over its role in the Ukraine
crisis.
Those inspections led to temporary closures of 12
restaurants, including the world's busiest on the Pushkin square
in Moscow.
Khasbulatov said the company had taken advantage of some of
the closures to modernise the restaurants. All have reopened but
their sales have yet to catch up with pre-closure levels.
The unexpected scrutiny had not led McDonald's to changing
its attitude towards the market, Khasbulatov said.
"New restaurants must meet our profitability expectations.
(Fewer openings) is only a question of having a healthy
business," he said.
He added same-store sales growth could fall to zero in 2015
because of high inflation and an expected decline in spending on
eating out, but new openings should help grow overall sales.
($1 = 69.0825 roubles)
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)