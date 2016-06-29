SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's CJ Group, a
food-to-entertainment conglomerate, said on Wednesday it has
submitted a letter of intent to buy McDonald's Corp's
South Korean unit, adding that details have not been decided.
Korean Economic Daily newspaper said the deal could fetch
300 billion won ($256.86 million) to 500 billion won, citing
investment banking sources.
McDonald's Corp, a U.S. fast food company, announced in
March it was reorganising its Asian operations by bringing in
partners who would own the restaurants within a franchise
business.
($1 = 1,167.9600 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)