SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korea's Maeil Dairy Industry
Co Ltd is considering whether to bid for McDonald's
Corp's South Korean operations, a Maeil spokesman said
on Friday.
The spokesman said Maeil, South Korea's second-largest dairy
company, has not yet decided whether to proceed with an offer.
He declined to comment on any potential acquisition partners.
CJ Corp and NHN Entertainment Corp were among South Korean
companies that have previously shown interest in the fast food
giant's business in the country.
Domestic media have reported said the sale could fetch 300
billion won ($268 million) to 500 billion won, citing investment
banking sources.
($1 = 1,118.6300 won)
