* Global same-restaurant sales up 3.7 percent
* U.S., Europe results just under estimates; APMEA region
beats
* Shares up 0.5 percent
Sept 11 McDonald's Corp's monthly sales
rebounded in August after the world's biggest hamburger chain
used its low-cost menus to wrestle market share back from
resurgent rivals like Burger King Worldwide Inc and
Wendy's Co.
McDonald's said on Tuesday that global sales at restaurants
open at least 13 months had risen 3.7 percent, just missing the
3.9 percent gain that analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had
expected.
Results from the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa region
easily topped estimates, bolstered by strength in China and
Australia. Sales for the United States and Europe - McDonald's
two largest markets - were a hair weaker than some analysts
expected as economic weakness lingers.
Still, the report showed a big improvement from July, the
company's worst month for sales in more than nine years.
McDonald's had flat same-restaurant sales around the world that
month, on slight declines in all three of its major regions.
Shares of McDonald's were up 0.5 percent at $91.79 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Diners around the world remain very cautious about spending
money on meals away from home. Since that overall pie is not
growing, sales gains at one company often come at the expense of
its competitors.
McDonald's for years had been taking market share from
rivals like Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell with new
selections that include lattes, oatmeal, fruit smoothies and
salads. It also gave many restaurants a sleek new look.
But the market share gains recently came to an end when
other fast-food chains and pizza delivery companies borrowed
from McDonald's play book, primarily by expanding menus.
Analysts said August appeared to be the month when
McDonald's began to retaliate. For example, it stepped up
advertising for its popular Dollar Menu in the United States.
"McDonald's isn't going to sit idly by," ITG analyst Steve
West said. "Nobody can turn the gas on like McDonald's."
The company's same-restaurant sales were up 3 percent in the
United States, boosted by the Dollar Menu and breakfast
offerings, and rose 3.1 percent in Europe, which got a lift from
the London Olympics. Analysts had expected a 3.1 percent rise
for the United States and a 3.3 percent increase in Europe.
Europe is McDonald's No. 1 market for sales, just edging out
the United States. Positive results in the United Kingdom,
France and Russia offset weakness in Germany and certain
Southern European markets, the company said.
Same-restaurant sales from McDonald's Asia/Pacific, Middle
East and Africa region were up 5.7 percent, topping the
analyst's estimate for growth of 4 percent.