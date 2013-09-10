Sept 10 McDonald's Corp reported a better-than-expected 1.9 percent increase in global sales at established restaurants in August, helped by stronger sales in Europe.

Sixteen analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected sales at restaurants open at least 13 months to rise 0.30 percent.

The world's biggest fast-food chain said same-store sales in Europe rose 3.3 percent in August, helped by the introduction of blended-ice beverages and higher priced items in the UK and Russia.