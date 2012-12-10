* Focus on value-priced menu options delivers
better-than-expected global sales
* Global same-restaurant sales up 2.4 percent
* U.S. same-restaurant sales up 2.5 percent
* Shares rise more than 1.3 percent
By Lisa Baertlein
Dec 10 McDonald's Corp's sales at
established restaurants rose more than expected in November as a
renewed emphasis on low-priced menu options, such as $1 Sausage
McMuffins and coffee, helped the company bounce back from a rare
decline in October, it said on Monday.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 2.4
percent in November, easily topping the tepid 0.17 percent
increase expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Still, analysts said it was too early to say that the
world's biggest restaurant chain, known for its french fries and
Big Macs, had regained its strong lead over rival fast-food
chains.
"One month does not a trend make ... but it's a nice sign to
see them rebound after a horrible October," ITG Investment
Research analyst Steve West said.
In October, McDonald's posted its first monthly drop in the
closely-watched performance measure in nine years.
Analysts expect volatile industry sales in the coming
quarters as countries around the world grapple with economic
woes and high unemployment.
Profits could get squeezed as diners shop around for deals
and restaurants respond by keeping prices down.
"We are concerned about the margin outlook in this more
promotional environment," said Lazard Capital Markets analyst
Matthew DiFrisco.
The company's business has softened in the United States,
McDonald's second-largest market, as revived rivals like Wendy's
Co and Burger King Worldwide Inc crank out new
premium and value products.
One week after McDonald's announced disappointing October
sales, it replaced Jan Fields, the president of its U.S.
business. Jeff Stratton, who had been the company's global
restaurant officer, took over on Dec. 1.
U.S. sales at established restaurants rose 2.5 percent in
November, while analysts had expected a small decline.
McDonald's "ramped up its value messaging, focusing heavily
on the Dollar Menu to help drive traffic," Jefferies & Co
restaurant analyst Andy Barish said in a research note.
The company has been promoting both the Dollar Menu and its
Extra Value Menu, which includes offerings like 20 Chicken
McNuggets for $4.99, to lure diners.
McDonald's attributed the results to the Dollar Menu,
breakfast and its beverage menu. But it also said limited-time
offerings like cheddar, bacon and onion burgers and chicken
sandwiches had bolstered sales.
U.S. results in December should benefit from the return of
the popular McRib sandwich, but analysts said McDonald's still
needs to come up with more new food launches.
Same-restaurant sales rose 1.4 percent in Europe, McDonald's
biggest market, compared with calls for a 0.1 percent increase.
Results were stronger in the UK and Russia, which were boosted
by limited-time promotions, while Germany continued to be a
drag.
McDonald's put up flat results in France, its top European
market, where diners are cutting back on meals away from home.
Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa turned in a 0.6 percent
increase, compared with the average forecast of a 0.9 percent
decline. Japan remained the weak link for the franchise in Asia
and McDonald's has responded by introducing a menu with options
costing 100, 250 and 500 yen.
McDonald's shares rose 1.35 percent to $89.67 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.