UPDATE 1-New York Times offers buyouts, eliminates public editor position
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it was offering buyouts to its newsroom employees to streamline production systems and reduce the number of editors.
March 8 McDonald's Corp said on Friday that February sales at established its hamburger restaurants around the world fell 1.5 percent amid stiff competition for customers who are spending more cautiously due to weak economic growth and higher taxes.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a 1.63 percent decline in global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months.
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it was offering buyouts to its newsroom employees to streamline production systems and reduce the number of editors.
LOS ANGELES, May 31 CBS journalist Scott Pelley is leaving the evening news anchor chair and will work full time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.