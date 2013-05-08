* McDonald's U.S. April sales top expectations, helped by
deals
* Wendy's Q1 restaurant sales fall short, loses ground on
"value"
* Taco Bell promotes $1 food deals
By Lisa Baertlein
May 8 McDonald's Corp, Wendy's Co
and other U.S. restaurants are battling for the
attention of frugal diners with coupons, limited time offers and
other promotions - a fight that could intensify if the costs of
chicken and other key ingredients remain less pricey than
feared.
While prices for beef and other items are up due to last
summer's historic drought, overall food costs remain relatively
muted, giving restaurant operators "more ammunition to play the
promotional and value game if they want to," said Edward Jones
analyst Jack Russo.
Fast-food chains in the United States and other countries
around the globe are struggling to increase traffic and sales as
persistent economic weakness has taken a big toll on the low-
and middle-income diners who are their chief customers.
McDonald's on Wednesday reported an unexpected 0.7 percent
rise in April sales at established U.S. restaurants, helped by
the national release of premium McWraps with discounted
introductory prices, value food options and continued strength
in breakfast items.
Still, the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue is
struggling to meaningfully boost sales after a long run of
outperforming smaller rivals, which of late have been more
nimble in introducing attention-getting menu items.
McDonald's has vowed to roll out more limited-time offers
and other deals, along with more new food. And, it has said it
is willing to sacrifice some profitability to win market share.
First-quarter sales at established Wendy's North America
restaurants also were up, but less than analysts expected, and
its shares fell over five percent.
Executives at the chain known for its square, fresh beef
hamburger patties and thick Frosty shakes, said it lost ground
in the low-priced food fight - something it plans to fight with
marketing and advertising for food priced around 99 cents.
"We have been growing large hamburger, large chicken
sandwich and salad sales, but losing share for value menu
customers," Wendy's Chief Executive Emil Brolick said on a
conference call with analysts.
The 99-cent price shoppers are heavy fast-food users "and
you need to continually remind them that you have products
available for them every day," Brolick said.
Elsewhere, Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell - long known
for being a purveyor of very inexpensive food - is testing a "$1
Cravings" menu that may go national. It is also advertising $1
"Happier Hour" offers from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
And, the battle for cash-strapped customers is not limited
to the United States.
Canada-based Tim Hortons Inc, which has
consistently delivered strong results, on Wednesday said
same-store sales in the United States fell 0.5 percent in the
first quarter, while sales in Canada slipped 0.3 percent.
April softness in McDonald's Europe, Asia/Pacific, Middle
East and Africa regions more than offset the
better-than-expected U.S. growth in sales at restaurants open at
least 13 months.
McDonald's April same-restaurant sales fell 2.4 percent in
Europe - where austerity measures and other financial woes have
dampened demand - and 2.9 percent in the Asia/Pacific, Middle
East and Africa (APMEA) region - where sales of menu items with
chicken have been hurt by an outbreak of bird flu.
Shares of McDonald's ended Wednesday down 1.3 percent at
$100.95, while Wendy's stock fell 5.6 percent to $5.78.
U.S.-traded shares of Tim Hortons finished down 2.4
percent at $56.95.