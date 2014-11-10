(Adds details results and company turnaround strategy, analyst
comment)
Nov 10 McDonald's Corp's restaurant
sales fell less than expected in October, the company said on
Monday, but worries linger as it searches for the right recipe
to compete with popular chains selling fresh made-to-order food.
Worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were
down 0.5 percent as the world's biggest fast-food chain
continued to fight tough U.S. competition, the after-effects of
a supplier scandal in Asia, and economic and political turmoil
in Europe.
Analysts expected a 2.2 percent decline, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Same-restaurant sales fell 1 percent in the United States,
less than the 1.9 percent decline analysts expected. Such sales
have not increased at McDonald's since October 2013.
Under Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson, who took the
helm in July 2012, the U.S. operation is focusing on fresh
ingredients and custom sandwich toppings as it seeks to compete
more effectively with popular chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill
Inc and Subway, where diners pick the ingredients that
go into their meals.
The Golden Arches also is giving restaurant operators more
control over what they put on their menus and is expanding
ordering to mobile devices and kiosks.
The company's shares were unchanged at $95.10 in early
trading.
The changes come as McDonald's also struggles to get a leg
up on smaller and more-nimble rivals such as Wendy's Co,
Burger King Worldwide Inc, In-N-Out Burger and
Chick-fil-A.
"Market share declines continue to be an issue in major
markets," Stern Agee analyst Lynne Collier said in a client
note.
Same-restaurant sales were off 4.2 percent in the
Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, where analysts had
estimated a 6.1 percent drop.
Diners shunned McDonald's restaurants in China and Japan
after a television news expose showed workers mishandling meat
at a key supplier in China. McDonald's scrambled to find new
sources for ingredients to make its Chicken McNuggets and Big
Macs.
Europe's comparable sales decreased 0.7 per cent due to
store closures in Russia and "the significant weakening of the
euro and Russian ruble." Europe just edges out the United States
as McDonald's top revenue market.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Devika Krishna
Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Joyjeet Das and Lisa
Von Ahn)