Dec 8 McDonald's Corp reported a steeper-than-expected fall at global established restaurants in November, hurt by increased competition in the United States and the after-effect of a supplier scandal in China.

Shares of the world's largest restaurant chain by revenue fell 2.4 percent in premarket trading.

McDonald's worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.2 percent last month.

Analysts on average had expected a 1.7 percent decline in worldwide same-restaurant sales, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)