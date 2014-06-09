June 9 McDonald's Corp reported better-than-expected global sales at established restaurants in May, helped by strong demand in China.

The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 0.9 percent last month.

Analysts on average estimated worldwide same-store sales to rise 0.8 percent in May, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)