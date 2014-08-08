Chinese banks, brokers eye robo advice for edge on competition
* Ant Financial, ICBC to offer robo advice this year -sources
(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Consensus Metrix estimated a fall of 1.1 percent, not 1 percent)
Aug 8 McDonald's Corp reported lower-than-expected global sales at established restaurants in July after a food scare forced it to temporarily withdraw menu items such as Big Macs and Spicy McWings in China.
McDonald's shares were down 0.8 percent in premarket trading.
The company said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.5 percent last month.
Analysts on average had expected a 1.1 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Ant Financial, ICBC to offer robo advice this year -sources
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 Canadian police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether a beating captured on video, reported to have been distributed through social networking site Facebook Inc, may be connected to a young woman's murder.