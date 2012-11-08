* Results pose challenge for new CEO
* Oct sales fall in all regions, drop steeper than expected
* Shares hit 52-week low, close down 2 percent
By Lisa Baertlein
Nov 8 McDonald's Corp's first monthly global
restaurant sales decline in nine years is likely to force the
world's biggest hamburger chain to increase promotions for its
value menu, but some analysts doubt whether a hyper focus on low
prices is the right strategy.
The loss of customers to rival chains such as Burger King
and Taco Bell is a huge test for CEO Don Thompson, who took over
in July when the chain was enjoying a multi-year run of rising
sales and profits.
McDonald's shares touched a 52-week low on Thursday after
the company said October global sales at established restaurants
posted their first monthly decline since March, 2003. Shares are
down more than 15 percent from their all-time high.
Several analysts predicted McDonald's would ramp up
value-oriented promotions to stop market share losses.
"We anticipate management to respond quickly with heightened
advertising to emphasize its value offerings," Lazard Capital
Markets analyst Matthew DiFrisco said.
Others said the October results showed such a strategy would
not work.
"Obviously, it's not working," Investment Technology Group
analyst Steve West said of McDonald's current value focus.
Smaller and nimbler hamburger chains such as Wendy's Co
and Burger King Worldwide Inc have generated
excitement by cranking out tempting new products.
Yum Brands Inc's.N> Taco Bell also has a successful
new Cantina Bell menu and the new pan pizza from Domino's Pizza
Inc has been a hit, West said.
A year ago, McDonald's was expanding its McCafe beverage
line and bringing in customers with one new product hit after
another. Now, it's promoting cheddar bacon onion premium
sandwiches and plans to bring back the McRib - a cult favorite -
for a limited time later this year.
"Where's the excitement? People like to try different
things," West said.
McDonald's said October sales at worldwide restaurants open
at least 13 months dropped 1.8 percent. Last month, the chain
famous for its french fries, Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets
warned that a weak global economy has heightened competition as
diners are less eager to spend money on restaurant food.
"McDonald's has been out there promoting price ferociously
now for quite some time," said Emil Brolick, president and CEO
at Wendy's.
On Thursday, Wendy's reported a small rise in
same-restaurant sales for the third quarter, helped by new
products like its bacon portobello melt sandwich.
A HIGH BAR
McDonald's is in many ways a victim of its own success, said
analysts. For now, they are giving a pass to Thompson, the new
chief executive.
For years, McDonald's has set the bar for growth ever higher
by outpacing rivals and turning in strong sales despite modest
consumer spending around the world.
"This has nothing to do with Don being in charge. It's just
a matter of bad timing and bad luck," Edward Jones analyst Jack
Russo said. He also said superstorm Sandy, which hit the U.S.
Northeast at the end of October, could weigh on November sales.
Analysts said it will be difficult for McDonald's to put up
higher same-restaurant sales until spring because year-earlier
results were so strong.
McDonald's shares touched a 52-week low of $84.96 on the New
York Stock Exchange, and closed down 2 percent at $85.13. Shares
in Wendy's gained 3.1 percent to $4.39.
October sales at McDonald's restaurants open at least 13
months fell 2.2 percent in both the United States and Europe,
and dropped 2.4 percent in the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and
Africa (APMEA) region.
While the sales declines were expected, they were steeper
than Wall Street estimated in the United States and Europe.
Many U.S. restaurant companies, including investor favorite
Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald's, have reported
cooling demand as diners get more frugal.
A few weeks ago, McDonald's posted its slowest quarterly
restaurant sales growth in nine years.