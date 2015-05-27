May 27 McDonald's Corp will stop
reporting monthly same-store sales after June, Bloomberg
reported, citing an email from the retailer.
The world's biggest restaurant chain will stop providing the
closely-watched metric for each month after reporting
second-quarter results, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1KzJrnl)
McDonald's was not immediately available for comment.
The company is implementing a turnaround plan, which
includes reorganizing business units, selling restaurants to
franchisees and cutting costs in a bid to turn the chain into a
"modern, progressive burger company."
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)