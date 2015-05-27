May 27 McDonald's Corp will stop reporting monthly same-store sales after June, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from the retailer.

The world's biggest restaurant chain will stop providing the closely-watched metric for each month after reporting second-quarter results, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1KzJrnl)

McDonald's was not immediately available for comment.

The company is implementing a turnaround plan, which includes reorganizing business units, selling restaurants to franchisees and cutting costs in a bid to turn the chain into a "modern, progressive burger company." (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)