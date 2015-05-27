* Company to report only quarterly comparable sales
May 27 McDonald's Corp said it will stop
reporting monthly same-store sales after June, becoming the
latest major U.S. retailer to stop reporting the closely watched
indicator to gauge overall spending trends and a company's
financial health.
From July, McDonald's will report only quarterly comparable
sales, which newly-appointed chief executive, Steve Easterbrook,
said would be a better measure of sales at the world's biggest
restaurant chain.
"Disclosing comparable sales as part of our quarterly
reporting is consistent with nearly all retailers and will
provide a greater understanding of McDonald's sales results in
the context of the company's overall financial performance,"
Easterbrook said at the Sanford Bernstein analysts' conference
on Wednesday.
Easterbrook, who took over as CEO in March, also said the
move would help McDonald's focus on longer-term actions as part
of a plan to turn the fast-food chain into a "modern,
progressive burger company".
Same-store sales at McDonald's restaurants globally have
fallen for 11 straight months through April, prompting the
company to announce a turnaround plan, which includes cutting
costs, reorganizing business units and selling restaurants to
franchisees.
A large number of U.S. retailers have stopped reporting
monthly same-store sales in recent years, including the world's
largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp
and Starbucks Corp.
McDonald's last monthly same-store sales report will be for
June and will be issued along with its second-quarter results,
expected some time in July.
The company's shares were up 0.4 percent at $98.90 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
