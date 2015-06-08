June 8 McDonald's Corp posted a
smaller-than-expected decline in worldwide sales at established
restaurants in May as strong sales in Europe more than offset a
decline in the United States.
Same-store sales at McDonald's restaurants globally fell 0.3
percent in May, the 12th straight monthly drop. Analysts polled
by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a decline of 0.9
percent.
Sales at the company's U.S. restaurants open at least 13
months fell 2.2 percent in May, the fourth straight month of
decline.
McDonald's said last month it would no longer report monthly
sales starting in July.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nayan Das in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)