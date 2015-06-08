(Adds link to graphic, analyst comment)
June 8 McDonald's Corp posted a
smaller-than-expected drop in worldwide sales at established
restaurants in May after a lift from value meal deals in Europe
helped offset continued weakness in the United States, its top
market for profit.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue is fighting
to lure back customers lost to slower service, more nimble
rivals and increasing consumer demand for fresh, less-processed
food.
Shares of the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue
inched up 0.2 percent to $95.39 in midday trading.
Global sales at McDonald's restaurants open at least 13
months fell 0.3 percent in May, marking a full year of monthly
sales declines. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus
Metrix had expected a decline of 0.9 percent.
European sales were up a better-then-expected 2.3 percent.
The biggest boost came from the United Kingdom, which served
up strong results from its "Great Taste of America" campaign,
Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said in a client note.
Germany and France each were up slightly after promoting
"everyday value" and premium food. Analysts had expected sales
in Europe to rise just 0.6 percent.
U.S. same-restaurant sales disappointed, dropping 2.2
percent in May. Traffic to its domestic restaurants fell again
as rivals, ranging from sandwich chain Chick-fil-A to burrito
seller Chipotle Mexican Grill, continued to pick off
customers. Analysts had expected a decline of 1.7 percent.
McDonald's USA is running a variety of tests aimed at luring
back customers. Those tests include extended breakfast hours,
custom burgers and new food such as breakfast bowls made with
kale and spinach. Frustrated franchisees are clamoring for the
company to trim and simplify its massive menu, which they blame
for service slow-downs that turn off diners.
May sales were off 3.2 percent in the Asia Pacific, Middle
East and Africa (APMEA) region, less than analysts' estimate for
a 3.8 percent drop. Japan and China, which are still grappling
with fallout from food safety scandals, weighed on APMEA
results.
McDonald's new Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook recently
said the fast-food giant would join other companies that only
report quarterly same-store sales. June will be the final
monthly sales report for the chain.
Most major U.S. restaurants and retailers, including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Starbucks
Corp, report only monthly same-store sales.
Those companies say monthly sales reports add costs and put
too much emphasis on short-term performance.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nayan Das in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)