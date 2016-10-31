Oct 31 McDonald's Corp has agreed to pay
$3.75 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it was liable for
labor law violations by a California franchisee, marking what
lawyers said was the first time the company has settled legal
claims by a group of U.S. workers at one of its franchises.
In a filing in U.S. district court in San Francisco on
Friday, lawyers representing about 800 employees at five
restaurants owned by a single franchisee said Illinois-based
McDonald's would pay the workers $1.75 million in back pay and
damages and $2 million in legal fees.
The settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge,
comes as McDonald's faces claims before two U.S. agencies that
it is a "joint employer" of workers at franchise restaurants, a
designation that could make the company liable for legal
violations by franchisees and require that it bargain with
workers who unionize.
McDonald's spokeswoman Terri Hickey said on Monday the
company is not a joint employer of franchise workers.
"We entered into this mutually acceptable resolution to
avoid the costs and disruption associated with continued
litigation," she said.
The 2014 lawsuit claimed McDonald's and the franchisee,
Smith Family LP, violated California law by failing to pay
overtime, keep accurate pay records and reimburse workers for
time spent cleaning uniforms. The franchisee previously settled
the claims for $700,000.
Last year, a judge ruled that McDonald's was not the
plaintiffs' joint employer under federal and state laws. But he
said the company could still be held liable if the workers
believed McDonald's was their employer.
In Friday's court filing, lawyers for the workers said the
settlement was the first for McDonald's in a class action case
brought by franchise employees.
The deal would also require McDonald's to train Smith
Family, the franchisee, on the use of corporate software
designed to ensure compliance with California's uniquely strict
employment laws, according to the court filing.
McDonald's, meanwhile, is in the midst of a trial at the
National Labor Relations Board that could determine whether the
company is a joint employer under the federal law governing
union organizing.
And earlier this month, a union-backed group said it had
filed sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's with a
federal agency on behalf of 15 workers, most of whom were
employed at franchise restaurants.
The case is Ochoa v. McDonald's Corp, U.S. District Court
for the Northern District of California, No. 3:14-cv-2098.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Jeffrey Benkoe)