(Corrects name of investor filing resolution at Hormel)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 A McDonald's Corp
shareholder group is renewing its call for the fast-food chain
to stop buying any meat from animals raised with antibiotics
vital to fighting human infections.
The move from the Congregation of Benedictine Sisters of
Boerne, Texas, comes amid growing concern from public health
experts that the overuse of such drugs is contributing to rising
numbers of life-threatening human infections from
antibiotic-resistant bacteria dubbed "superbugs."
The sisters withdrew a similar shareholder resolution
shortly after McDonald's USA announced in March that within two
years it would phase out chicken produced with antibiotics
important to human health.
While McDonald's is taking a step forward, it is still far
from the congregation's goal, Sister Susan Mika said. She
represented the nuns at the McDonald's annual meeting on May 21,
where she announced that the resolution had been dropped,
although it still cited concern over McDonald's pork and beef
supplies.
"This double standard makes no sense to us; what's good for
the goose, ought to be good for the gander, or in this case, the
whole farmyard," Mika said on Thursday.
So, the sisters are back and pressing the world's biggest
restaurant chain to expand its antibiotic policy to include beef
and pork, and to take it global.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
An estimated 70 percent of antibiotics important to human
health are sold for use in meat and dairy production.
Veterinary use of antibiotics is legal. However, as the
number of human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria
increases, consumer advocates and public health experts have
become more critical of the practice of routinely feeding
antibiotics to chickens, cattle and pigs.
"We can reach a lot of people's lives every day if changes
are made" at McDonald's and other fast-food chains, said Mika,
who added that other shareholder groups of nuns and priests have
vowed to back the new resolution.
The sisters are a member of the Interfaith Center on
Corporate Responsibility (ICCR).
Trinity Health, a not-for-profit Catholic health system and
ICCR member, separately has filed a shareholder resolution
asking Hormel Foods Corp to phase out the routine use of
important human antibiotics in the hogs and turkeys it raises,
as well as those provided by contract suppliers.
Hormel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The company, known for its Spam canned meat, recently bought
organic meat seller Applegate Farms.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Leslie Adler)