HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 26 McDonald's Corp
said it is seeking franchise partners for its
restaurants in Malaysia and Singapore as part of its move to
away from direct ownership and operation in Asia.
"McDonald's has taken the decision to adopt a development
licensee model for the Malaysia and Singapore markets in order
to enable focused investment in the brand and speed up growth in
these key Asian markets," a Singapore-based spokeswoman at
McDonald's said in a statement on Tuesday.
McDonald's said it was negotiating with "suitable
candidates," for the Malaysia and Singapore markets, but did not
provide any details or a timeline.
Sources told Reuters that some suitors looking at both
countries had begun to tap banks for financing options to buy
the 20-year franchise rights.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
The move for the Southeast Asian markets follows an
announcement by McDonald's in March that it was reorganising its
Asian operations by bringing in partners who would own the
restaurants within a franchise business. Competitor Yum Brands
is also restructuring its China business by spinning it
off ahead of a likely IPO next year.
Bloomberg News earlier reported that the sale of Mcdonald's
franchise rights in Malaysia and Singapore could collectively
fetch at least $400 million.
(Reporting by Carol Zhong of LPC and Anshuman Daga in
SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar)