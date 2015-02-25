LONDON Feb 25 Labour unions and a charity
accused fast food chain McDonald's of avoiding around 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) in tax between 2009 and 2013 by
routing revenues through a Luxembourg unit and called on the
European Commission to investigate.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a hot political issue in
Europe and the EU executive has opened investigations into tax
deals that some countries have cut with multinationals,
including deals between Luxembourg and carmaker Fiat
and online retailer Amazon.com.
Umbrella organisations for unions representing millions of
workers in the United States and Europe and charity War on Want,
called on the Commission to expand that investigation to include
McDonald's.
The European Federation of Public Service Unions and The
Service Employees International Union said McDonald's saved on
tax by having restaurants make tax-deductible royalty payments
equivalent to five percent of turnover to a lightly taxed
subsidiary in Luxembourg.
McDonald's European office had no immediate response when
asked for comment by Reuters. Previously, the company said it
followed tax rules in the different jurisdictions where it
operates.
In 2012, a Reuters investigation revealed that fast food
restaurants including Burger King, Subway and McDonald's reduced
their European tax bills by having their restaurants send
royalty payments for the use of brands and know-how to low tax
jurisdictions. (reut.rs/1BSLv64)
Filings in Luxembourg show that McD Europe Franchising Sarl,
received over $1 billion in fees from franchisees and McDonald's
subsidiaries across Europe in 2013.
It paid tax of just 1.4 percent on profits of $288 million
in 2013 -- well below the headline Luxembourg corporate tax rate
of around 29 percent.
The labour groups said the low tax rate could be due to the
use of tax breaks for exploiting intellectual property, although
the company could also benefit form the fact that many of its
operations are through its Swiss branch.
By routing profits linked to patents or brands to Swiss
branches or subsidiaries, companies can achieve low single digit
effective tax rates, lawyers have told Reuters.
The civil society groups said the 1 billion euros tax saving
they alleged, reflected what might have been paid if the
royalties were retained in countries like France and Britain and
taxed there.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Bergin in London and Foo Yun Chee in
Brussels; Editing by Keith Weir)