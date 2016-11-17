NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Nov 17McDonald's Corp
will debut mobile ordering in the United States and 10
major markets in 2017, as part of the fast-food chain's effort
to win back customers by becoming a "modern, progressive burger
company," executives said on Thursday.
Some 500 of the company's more than 14,000 restaurants in
the United States have received "experience of the future"
updates that include self-service ordering kiosks and other
features, the company said at a meeting with journalists in New
York City.
The United States is McDonald's top market for profits.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)