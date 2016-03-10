(Adds comment from lawyer for New York City franchisees)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 10 A highly anticipated trial
over whether McDonald's could be on the hook for its
franchisees' alleged retaliation against employees who
participated in fast-food worker protests across the United
States began on Thursday.
At issue is whether McDonald's USA, a unit of Illinois-based
McDonald's Corp, is a "joint employer" of workers at its
independently owned franchises, as the National Labor Relations
Board says. That would make the company liable for labor law
violations by the franchisees, which operate 90 percent of
McDonald's U.S. restaurants.
The trial before an administrative NLRB judge in New York
has attracted national attention because it is expected to show
how the board's new standard for joint employment applies to the
franchisor-franchisee relationship, although the ruling in the
case will apply to McDonald's only. Critics have cast the new
standard as an existential threat to the franchise model.
In his opening statement, NLRB lawyer Jamie Rucker described
the level of control McDonald's has over its franchisees,
setting everything from cleaning requirements and the number of
seconds for order-taking to pre-packaged interview questions for
prospective hires.
"If McDonald's is involved in determining working conditions
at its franchised operations, it is responsible for what happens
to workers subject to those conditions," Rucker said.
Workers began filing complaints with the Washington-based
NLRB in 2012, saying that McDonald's and some franchisees
threatened, surveilled, disciplined and fired them for
protesting for higher wages and union rights in the
demonstrations.
The NLRB's general counsel issued complaints in 2014,
eventually consolidating a case for trial against the company
and franchisees in six cities.
McDonald's lawyer Willis Goldsmith said Thursday that the
company "is not now and never has been" a joint employer and
that its franchises are independent.
The company does not control who the franchisees hire or
their workers' wages, benefits or schedule, Goldsmith said.
Attorney Robert Brody, who represents New York City
franchisees in the case, backed McDonald's. McDonald's may
provide the "cookbook," but franchisees make their own decisions
on employment issues, he said.
The NLRB expanded its joint employment standard in August in
a landmark decision involving Browning-Ferris Industries Inc.
Under the old standard, a company had to have direct control
over employment conditions to be a joint employer, but the new
test considers indirect and unexercised control.
A joint employment finding could make it easier for workers
to fight for better wages and conditions since they would be
negotiating directly with parent companies.
