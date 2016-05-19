By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES May 19 Spurred by recent successes,
U.S. low-wage workers next week plan to make McDonald's Corp
and its annual shareholder meeting the target of major
protests calling for $15 per hour and the right to unionize.
The union-backed "Fight for $15" campaign on Thursday said
the actions will start with a Chicago fast-food worker strike on
May 25. That same day, it will kick off two days of protests at
McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, where the
fast-food company will host its annual meeting on May 26.
Organizers said the Oak Brook protest will be bigger and more
aggressive than ever before.
The campaign since 2012 has had a key role in convincing
some lawmakers and major employers to boost long-stagnant
minimum wages and explore other ways to improve working
conditions for scores of Americans whose jobs range from
flipping hamburgers to caring for the elderly.
Ke'Jioun Johnson, 20, works at a McDonald's restaurant in
uptown Chicago and plans to join the protests for the second
year in a row.
Johnson's pay went from $8.25 to $10 per hour in July after
Chicago began phasing in a hike that will take the city's
minimum wage to $13 by 2019.
While he is inspired by pay victories in his hometown and
states like California and New York, Johnson said much more
needs to be done to protect workers.
For example, he and other restaurant and retail workers want
to stop employers' cost-saving practice of cutting short
scheduled shifts when business is slow.
"We're not just about $15 per hour. We're going to keep
fighting until we get union rights," said Johnson. "It's what we
need to survive - a living wage and the hours to live off of."
McDonald's Corp in July raised the average pay and began
offering paid vacations and other benefits for the roughly
90,000 workers in the U.S. restaurants it operates. Most
McDonald's workers, however, are employed by franchisees.
They company's stock is trading near all-time highs, spurred
by a profit-boosting turnaround plan that includes all-day
breakfast. McDonald's did not immediately comment for this
story.
Business owners who oppose pay hikes say the additional
expense puts jobs at risk.
Workers like Johnson argue that well-compensated workers do
a better job. That could make a big difference at a fast-food
chain, where every second of speed matters.
"If we're feeling good and energized, everything flows
smooth," Johnson said.
