SYDNEY Jan 23 McGrath Ltd, Australia's
only listed residential realtor, said on Monday it expects
earnings in the current financial year to be below analyst
forecasts because of soft listing volumes and an unusually high
number of agents leaving.
The company said in a statement that "unprecedented low
volumes of listings" had not improved since it last warned of
the problem in November 2016, and that it lost 36 sales agents
from its offices segment.
The company added that it was recruiting new agents but "the
usual time for an agent to become fully productive means these
new agents will not match the volumes required to maintain our
previously expected second-half earnings".
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Simao)