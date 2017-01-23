* McGrath cites unprecedented low volumes in new listings
SYDNEY, Jan 23 McGrath Ltd, Australia's
only listed residential realtor, warned annual profit would fall
below analysts' estimates, hit by what it called an
unprecedented dearth in home listings and stoking concern that
the perennially buoyant market is peaking.
Shares at one point slid to a record low as McGrath also
noted its pain had been exacerbated by an unusually large number
of sales agents quitting - 36 out of roughly 260 - extending a
difficult run for the company that has never seen its stock
trade at its December 2015 issue price.
Australia's housing market has climbed for five consecutive
years to become one of country's strongest business sectors,
making the question of when will it peak a huge subject of
national debate amid fears that any sharp declines will batter
the economy.
While home prices last year rose the most since 2009, new
listings by volumes are currently down by a quarter from a year
earlier, according to property consultancy CoreLogic. It says
the market was worth some A$6 trillion ($4.6 trillion) as of
mid-2015.
"The low listings is classic of the top of the cycle, when
the sellers say 'why would I sell?' and greed holds them in
there, and the buyers baulk at the prices," said Gavin Hegney, a
property valuer and analyst at Gavin Hegney Property.
McGrath said that although early indications suggested
earnings were in line with analyst forecasts for the six months
to Dec. 31, full-year estimates looked high.
Analysts had predicted McGrath would report a net profit of
A$11.6 million for the full year, down 20 percent from 2016,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company offered no explanation for an
"uncharacteristically large agent churn" over the Christmas
period but noted that it recently began offering more compelling
remuneration for high performing agents.
The company plans to recruit new agents but added that "the
usual time for an agent to become fully productive means these
new agents will not match the volumes required to maintain our
previously expected second-half earnings".
McGrath shares fell as much as 17 percent although they
later pared losses to be down 5 percent at A$0.81 in late
afternoon trade. That is, however, still less than half its
issue price of A$2.10.
The company, which has not issued its own forecast for 2017,
reports first-half earnings on Feb. 23.
($1 = 1.3233 Australian dollars)
