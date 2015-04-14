By Karen Freifeld
April 14 A top official at New York's financial
services regulator is leaving the agency to join McGraw Hill
Financial Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Robert Easton, executive deputy superintendent of the
insurance division at the New York Department of Financial
Services (DFS), will become chief compliance officer at McGraw
Hill, the parent of Standard & Poor's rating agency, Benjamin
Lawsky, head of the regulatory agency, confirmed to Reuters.
Lawsky, the first superintendent of the newly created
agency, which combined the state's banking and insurance
departments, is expected to depart this year as well.
"Rob has been a vital member of our team at DFS since we
opened our doors on day one nearly four years ago," Lawsky said.
Daniel Alter, the agency's general counsel, also left
recently. He is now an adjunct professor and senior fellow at
New York University Law School.
Alter was instrumental in actions against major foreign
banks over sanctions-related violations that led to billions of
dollars in penalties, people familiar with the agency have told
Reuters.
Easton, whose last day will be April 24, has been integral
to the agency's work in opposing the life insurance industry's
move to principal's based reserving and the use of shadow
insurance to manage reserves, Lawsky added.
Jason Feuchtwanger, a spokesman for McGraw Hill, declined
comment.
The insurance division of DFS oversees 1,700 insurers with
assets exceeding $4.2 trillion, according to the agency's
website.
Standard & Poor's in February agreed to pay $1.5 billion to
resolve lawsuits over its ratings of mortgage securities in the
run up to the financial crisis, ending one of the U.S.
government's most ambitious cases tied to the housing collapse.
