* 1st-qtr adj profit/shr $1.09 vs est $1
* S&P ratings revenue up 6.5 pct
(Adds CEO comment from conference call)
By Neha Dimri
April 28 McGraw Hill Financial Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost
cuts and growth in its Standard & Poor's ratings service
business as more high-grade bonds were issued.
The company also said a reduction in headcount was the
primary contributor to its improved performance.
Expenses at S&P ratings services fell 4.2 percent to $315
million in the first quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier.
Over all expenses declined 1 percent to $772 million.
Revenue from the ratings business, McGraw Hill Financial's
largest, rose 6.5 percent to $606 million. Total revenue rose
6.4 percent to $1.27 billion.
"The recent trends in U.S. and European issuance have
benefited our businesses" Chief Executive Doug Peterson said on
a post-earnings call with analysts.
The improvement in U.S. corporate issuances was largely due
to a rise in industrial offering, Peterson said.
High-grade U.S. corporate debt offerings jumped 8 percent to
$341.9 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking
the strongest three-month period for the asset class since
records began in 1980, according to Thomson Reuters data. (tmsnrt.rs/1zeFEIk)
McGraw Hill paid nearly $1.5 billion in the quarter to
settle a collection of lawsuits over its ratings on mortgage
securities that soured in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Revenue from all the company's businesses grew at
single-digit percentages despite the impact of strong dollar,
Peterson said in a statement.
The dollar has gained about 22 percent in the past 12
months against a basket of major currencies.
McGraw Hill, whose rivals include Moody's Corp's
Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, earned $1.09 per
share from continuing operations on an adjusted basis.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $303 million,
or $1.10 per share, from $241 million, or 87 cents per share.
Moody's is expected to report first-quarter results on
Friday.
McGraw Hill shares were little changed at $105.42 in early
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)