Dec 7 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc launched a new $500 million accelerated share repurchase program and said it will cut about 550 jobs from its textbook unit as it proceeds to split into two companies.

In September, the New York-based parent of credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, yielded to calls for actions to boost its financial performance and share price and said it would divide into two publicly-traded companies by the end of next year.

Chief Executive Terry McGraw, a great-grandson of the founder, said then he would head the new company which will hold the ratings business, the S&P stock index business and market information and research services.

The other company, to be called McGraw-Hill Education, now will reduce its executive ranks by about 20 percent and its workforce by about a tenth, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Most of the education reductions are expected to take place in the fourth quarter, the company said.

The steps would save about $50 million annually, and put the company on track to cut costs by more than $100 million.

"Going forward, the company anticipates additional realignment to prepare for separation," McGraw-Hill said in the statement.

McGraw-Hill is continuing to search for a new chief executive to run the education company, a company spokeswoman said after the announcement.

The new markets company will be called McGraw-Hill Financial and will include five business lines -- S&P Ratings, S&P Capital IQ, S&P Indices, Platts and Commercial Markets.

With the announcement, the company sketched out a business model for McGraw-Hill Financial on 11 pages of a slide deck. Plans for the education business covered three pages.

McGraw-Hill Education will step up investment in digital education and move more of that business toward a subscription-based model, the company said.

The company said it expects to take a restructuring charge in the fourth quarter of 2011, but did not say how big the charge will be.