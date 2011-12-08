* S&P owner to buy back $500 million of stock
* McGraw-Hill Education to cut about 550 jobs
* Sees charge in Q4
* Announcement updates plan to divide company
Dec 7 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc
launched a new $500 million accelerated share repurchase
program and said it will cut about 550 jobs from its textbook
unit as it proceeds to split into two companies.
In September, the New York-based parent of credit rating
agency Standard & Poor's, yielded to calls for actions to boost
its financial performance and share price and said it would
divide into two publicly-traded companies by the end of next
year.
Chief Executive Terry McGraw, a great-grandson of the
founder, said then he would head the new company which will
hold the ratings business, the S&P stock index business and
market information and research services.
The other company, to be called McGraw-Hill Education, now
will reduce its executive ranks by about 20 percent and its
workforce by about a tenth, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Most of the education reductions are expected to take place
in the fourth quarter, the company said.
The steps would save about $50 million annually, and put
the company on track to cut costs by more than $100 million.
"Going forward, the company anticipates additional
realignment to prepare for separation," McGraw-Hill said in the
statement.
McGraw-Hill is continuing to search for a new chief
executive to run the education company, a company spokeswoman
said after the announcement.
The new markets company will be called McGraw-Hill
Financial and will include five business lines -- S&P Ratings,
S&P Capital IQ, S&P Indices, Platts and Commercial Markets.
With the announcement, the company sketched out a business
model for McGraw-Hill Financial on 11 pages of a slide deck.
Plans for the education business covered three pages.
McGraw-Hill Education will step up investment in digital
education and move more of that business toward a
subscription-based model, the company said.
The company said it expects to take a restructuring charge
in the fourth quarter of 2011, but did not say how big the
charge will be.