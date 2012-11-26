* Apollo Global Management buys education business
Nov 26 The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc has
found a buyer for its textbook business, a unit that once
steadied its results against the ups and downs of financial
markets faced by its Standard & Poor's rating agency.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
will buy McGraw-Hill's educational publishing unit for $2.5
billion, McGraw-Hill said on Monday.
The price, while less than the $3 billion McGraw-Hill had
hoped for earlier, was fair given recent strains on the business
and the uncertainty of evolving digital publishing formats,
analysts said.
McGraw-Hill expects to record a non-cash impairment charge
of about $450 million to $550 million in the fourth quarter to
mark down the value of the educational unit.
"Investors should be happy with $2.5 billion," said
independent analyst Craig Huber of Huber Research Partners in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
McGraw-Hill stock closed up 0.4 percent at $51.89, while
Apollo shares slipped 0.4 percent to $15.27. McGraw-Hill shares,
which often move with the outlook for new bond issues that will
be rated by its Standard & Poor's unit, are up about 15 percent
this year.
New York-based McGraw-Hill is the second-largest educational
publisher in the world, selling texts for elementary and high
school students, as well as to university students and
professionals.
The education company's elementary and high school revenue
have been falling with spending cutbacks by state and local
governments for textbooks. At the same time the company is
grappling with the cost and uncertainty of changing over from
paper to digital delivery of its content, which is affecting the
college textbook market as well, Huber said.
In years past, the textbook business was seen as more
predictable than the market-sensitive ratings business because
company executives could count on demographic trends and
budgeting by school systems to forecast demand.
But the collapse of house prices, from levels that in the
mid-2000s were inflated partly by faulty ratings by Standard &
Poor's on mortgage-backed bonds, continues to depress local tax
revenues that pay for textbooks.
At the same time, McGraw-Hill, like other publishers, has
been under pressure to adapt its content to digital delivery.
Textbooks that offered publishers great economies of scale with
long production runs are giving way to the need to create many
different kinds of digital packages assembled with smaller
chunks of information.
While such transformations hold the potential to ultimately
reduce costs, they are also requiring massive changes in what
employees do and how products are sold.
"They need to build the container itself," said Ned May, an
analyst at Outsell Inc, a research and advice firm for the
publishing industry.
May said the deal "came in at a fair price" for both sides.
McGraw-Hill announced in September 2011 that it would
separate its educational and financial services businesses as
part of a stepped-up push to increase returns to shareholders.
The restructuring plan was announced after institutional
investors, including Jana Partners LLC and the Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan, argued that the company would be worth more if
split up.
McGraw-Hill's remaining businesses, besides Standard &
Poor's, include Capital IQ tools for financial analysis and
Platts, a vendor of commodity market information.
McGraw-Hill plans to keep those businesses together as
McGraw-Hill Financial. Together, they will make a "pure-play"
for stock investors on financial information, according to
analyst Peter Appert of Piper Jaffray & Co.
McGraw-Hill said it will realize $1.9 billion of proceeds
from the deal, after taxes and certain adjustments. It plans to
use the money to buy back its shares, make "selective tuck-in
acquisitions" for its portfolio of financial services businesses
and repay short-term borrowings. The company did not disclose
how much the sale will cost in taxes.
McGraw-Hill originally discussed spinning off ownership of
the educational business to its shareholders. However, after
reducing staff in the business and doing much of the work to
legally divide the company, the board moved to consider bids
from private equity firms to buy it outright.
By the beginning of August, at least three private equity
firms had submitted initial bids to McGraw-Hill and sources said
then that the company might get around $3 billion for the unit.
It is better for McGraw-Hill shareholders to get the
certainty of the sale rather than receive shares in a company
trying to find its way in a harsh and changing landscape for
educational publishers, Huber said.
Private equity firms have bought textbook publishers
before. In 2007, Cengage, the No. 2 U.S. college textbook
publisher, was acquired by Apax Partners LLP and OMERS Capital
Partners from Thomson Corp, now known as Thomson Reuters
, for about $7.75 billion in cash.
McGraw-Hill received financial advice from Evercore Partners
and Goldman, Sachs & Co., and legal advice from Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Clifford Chance.
Apollo's financial advisers included Credit Suisse, UBS
Investment Bank and BMO Financial Group. It received deal
financing from Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, UBS
Investment Bank, Nomura and BMO.
Apollo received legal advice from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind,
Wharton & Garrison LLP and Morgan, Lewis and Bockius LLP.
