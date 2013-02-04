BRIEF-Lock-up period for Guangdong Highsun's 110.8 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 110.8 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 7
Feb 4 Standard & Poor's: * U.S., state prosecutors plan to file civil charges against standard & poor's
ratings unit alleging wrongdoing in rating mortgage bonds before financial
crisis-Wall Street Journal
AMSTERDAM, June 1 U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.