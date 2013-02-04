CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as PMI jumps, labour shortage cuts Czech PMI

* Hungary reports record manufacturing PMI at 62.1, forint jumps * Polish, Czech PMIs lower than forecast, still show growth * Czech crown retreats from 3-and-1/2-year high vs euro * Lower-than-expected Czech PMI points to labour shortage-analyst By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 1 The forint strengthened on Thursday after Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to a record high in May, underpinning that strong manufacturing growth continues in Central