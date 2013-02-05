MOVES-Nihar Rach joins Santander syndicate
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Feb 5 The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc : * shares fall more than 7 percent, extending Monday decline, after
U.S. files lawsuit alleging fraud in credit ratings
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's (CM-CIC HL SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notches above CM-CIC HL SFH's parent,Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme. The OFH rating is based on an unch