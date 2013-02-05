Fitch Affirms Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's OFH at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's (CM-CIC HL SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notches above CM-CIC HL SFH's parent,Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme. The OFH rating is based on an unch