* Terry McGraw to relinquish CEO post on Nov. 1
* Stepping down after reaching mandatory retirement age of
65
* To remain chairman
July 11 McGraw Hill Financial Inc said
Douglas Peterson will replace Chief Executive Harold (Terry)
McGraw, who will step down after reaching the mandatory
retirement age of 65.
McGraw, a member of the 125-year-old company's founding
family, will continue as chairman after relinquishing the CEO
post on Nov 1.
Peterson is currently president of the company's Standard &
Poor's ratings business, which is being sued by the U.S.
government for $5 billion for allegedly defrauding investors by
inflating credit ratings prior to the global financial crisis.
McGraw has been at the helm for 15 years and was responsible
for the sale of the company's textbook business this year.
Peterson joined the company the same year after serving as
chief operating officer of Citigroup Inc Citibank unit.
McGraw Hill said Peterson would have a base salary of
$900,000, while Terry McGraw will be paid a retainer of $400,000
a year.
McGraw Hill was founded by Terry McGraw's great-grandfather
in 1888.
McGraw Hill shares rose 1 percent to $56.46 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have risen about 3.3
percent since the company reported stronger-than-expected
results at the end of April.
