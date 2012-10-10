NEW YORK Oct 10 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc's
education unit is expected to draw final bids from
private equity firms Bain Capital and Apollo Global Management
as well as rival Cengage Learning Inc, in a deal that
could fetch around $3 billion, several people familiar with the
matter said.
Cengage, the No. 2 U.S. college textbook publisher, and the
two private equity firms are working on final offers for
McGraw-Hill Education, the world's second-largest education
company by sales, with the bids due later in October, the people
said.
McGraw-Hill, which is running the auction as an alternative
to its planned spin-off of the business, wants to get more than
$3 billion and could still decide against a sale if the bids
fail to meet its price expectations, the people said.
Other private equity firms that submitted initial bids this
summer, such as Thomas H. Lee Partners LP and Providence Equity
Partners, dropped out because the asking price was too high,
according to the people familiar with the matter.
McGraw-Hill, Cengage, Apollo, THL and Providence declined to
comment. Bain did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
