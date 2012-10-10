(Adds details about company, bidders)
By Soyoung Kim and Nadia Damouni and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Oct 10 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc's
education unit is expected to draw final bids from
private equity firms Bain Capital and Apollo Global Management
as well as rival Cengage Learning Inc, in a deal that
could fetch around $3 billion, several people familiar with the
matter said.
Cengage, the No. 2 U.S. college textbook publisher, and the
two private equity firms are working on final offers for
McGraw-Hill Education, the world's second-largest education
company by sales, with the bids due later in October, the people
said.
McGraw-Hill, which is running the auction as an alternative
to its planned spin-off of the business, wants to get more than
$3 billion and could still decide against a sale if the bids
fail to meet its price expectations, the people said this week.
Other private equity firms that submitted initial bids this
summer, such as Thomas H. Lee Partners LP and Providence Equity
Partners, dropped out because they felt the asking price was too
high, according to the people familiar with the matter.
McGraw-Hill, Cengage, Apollo, THL and Providence declined to
comment. Bain did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
McGraw-Hill Education, which had revenue of $2.3 billion and
operating income of $260 million in 2011, distributes its
textbooks in 65 languages across 157 countries. About 18 percent
of the revenue is international, with digital-related solutions
accounting for over 20 percent.
Cengage was acquired by Apax Partners LLP and OMERS Capital
Partners from Thomson Reuters Corp, the parent company
of Reuters News, for about $7.75 billion in cash in 2007.
The sale or spinoff of the education unit comes more than a
year after minority shareholders JANA Partners LLC and the
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan publicly urged McGraw-Hill to
restructure.
McGraw-Hill, which has since streamlined its portfolio and
made management changes, has said it would split into two
publicly traded companies - McGraw-Hill Financial and
McGraw-Hill Education.
The financial company will include credit ratings agency
Standard & Poor's, S&P stock indexes, Platts commodity
information and S&P Capital IQ. The company also accelerated
stock buybacks and announced a drive to cut $100 million of
annual costs from its nearly $5 billion of expenses.
