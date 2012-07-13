July 13 Private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC is considering a bid for textbook
publisher McGraw-Hill Education, which is being spun off by
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Apollo's team includes Peter Davis, who was president of
McGraw-Hill's publishing unit from 2008 to 2010, the newspaper
said.
The report, citing an executive familiar with the education
business, said a sale of the textbook publishing division could
fetch between $2.8 billion and $3.8 billion, though McGraw-Hill
may seek $4 billion or more.
McGraw-Hill, which owns Standard & Poor's credit rating
agency, outlined plans last September to divide itself into a
markets data company and an education company for textbook
publishing, following investor pressure.
McGraw-Hill said on Wednesday it remains on track to create
the two companies by the end of the year.
Traditional book publishers are facing reduced spending by
cash-strapped state and local governments, as well as increased
competition from published material available online.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc, whose textbooks
have been used in American schools for decades, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. The company received
court approval to exit bankruptcy last month.
An Apollo spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
Representatives for McGraw-Hill Cos and McGraw-Hill Education
were not immediately available for comment.
