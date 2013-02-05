By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 The U.S. government is
accusing Standard & Poor's of defrauding investors and causing
them billions of dollars in losses in one of the most ambitious
cases yet from the Justice Department over conduct tied to the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
The government said S&P consistently defrauded investors by
saying its ratings were independent and not clouded by conflicts
of interest, even though the firm's analysts disregarded risks
posed by mortgage securities in order to gain business from the
investment banks that issued them.
The 119-page lawsuit, filed late Monday in federal court in
Los Angeles, is the first from the government against a ratings
agency. The agencies have generally shielded themselves from
liability by citing First Amendment protection.
No individuals were charged in the lawsuit, and it was not
immediately clear why the government focused on S&P instead of
rivals Moody's Corp or Fimalac SA's Fitch
Ratings, who were also major raters of such securities.
S&P issued a statement on Tuesday saying the lawsuit is
meritless and that it will vigorously defend itself. On Tuesday
shares of S&P's owner McGraw-Hill fell more than 7
percent, extending Monday's decline.
Floyd Abrams, a lawyer for S&P, predicted the government may
have a difficult time proving that S&P intentionally mismarked
its own ratings. He also noted that S&P's opinion on
mortgage-related products were not that far from major U.S.
policymakers who did not foresee the depth of the financial
crisis.
"There was no fraud," Abrams said on CNBC Tuesday morning.
"The ratings that were issued were believed by the people who
issued them. And that's what the government has got to
disprove."
Between September 2004 and October 2007, as stress in the
housing market was starting to emerge, S&P delayed updates to
its ratings criteria and analytical models, which weakened its
criteria beyond what analysts believed was needed to make them
more accurate, the Justice Department said.
In that time frame, according to the complaint, S&P issued
credit ratings on $2.8 trillion worth of mortgage securities and
some $1.2 trillion in related structured products.
It charged up to $750,000 per deal it rated, which meant
that S&P viewed the investment banks that issued the securities
as its main customers, according to the complaint.
In August 2004, the head of S&P's commercial mortgage-backed
securities sent an email to her colleagues and said they planned
to meet to discuss adjusting criteria "because of the ongoing
threat of losing deals."
Earlier in May, an analyst wrote, "We just lost a huge
Mizuho RMBS deal to Moody's due to a huge difference in the
required credit support level...our support level was at least
10% higher than Moody's," the complaint said.
S&P had planned in 2004 to update its model for rating
mortgage securities by including a broader data set of past
loans, which would provide more accurate comparisons for the
more risky loans that were being packaged.
In 2006, S&P loosened assumptions on its ratings of
collateralized debt obligations, which one of the firm's
analysts described as creating a loophole big enough to drive a
Mack truck through.
Between March and October of 2007, S&P knew the credit risks
of certain non-prime deals were increasing, but disregarded
those risks in rating related securities, the U.S. said.
OLD LAW, NEW TWIST
The lawsuit was brought under FIRREA, the Financial
Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act, a federal
civil fraud statute passed in the wake of the 1980s
savings-and-loan scandals. It covers fraud affecting federally
insured financial institutions.
While it has only appeared in a few dozen cases, its low
burden of proof, broad investigative powers and long statute of
limitations encouraged the Justice Department to dust it off for
potential cases, especially after criminal inquiries failed to
yield major prosecutions.
In its complaint against S&P, the Justice Department accused
S&P of defrauding Western Federal Corporate Credit Union, and
other institutions who purchased certain securities based on the
high ratings by S&P.
Some credit unions are required by law to rely on credit
ratings issued by firms that included S&P in making its
investment decisions, the complaint said.
