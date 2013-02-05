* First lawsuit by U.S. govt against a ratings agency
* One of biggest cases yet related to financial crisis
fallout
* S&P's alleged conduct "egregious" - US attorney general
* S&P pledges to defend itself vigorously
* 119-page lawsuit was filed late Monday
(Adds details from complaint, statement from Levin, background)
By Aruna Viswanatha and Lauren Tara LaCapra
Feb 5 The U.S. government is seeking $5 billion
in its civil lawsuit against Standard & Poor's, accusing the
ratings service of defrauding investors, in one of the most
ambitious cases yet from the Justice Department over conduct
tied to the financial crisis.
The United States said S&P inflated ratings and understated
risks associated with mortgage securities, driven by a desire to
gain more business from the investment banks that issued those
securities. S&P committed fraud by falsely claiming its ratings
were objective, the lawsuit said.
"Put simply, this alleged conduct is egregious - and it goes
to the very heart of the recent financial crisis," said Attorney
General Eric Holder at a news conference in Washington
announcing the charges.
The 119-page lawsuit, filed late Monday in federal court in
Los Angeles, is the first from the government against a ratings
agency, a sector that has generally shielded itself from
liability by citing First Amendment protection of free speech.
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia are also suing
S&P, a unit of the McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.
McGraw-Hill shares fell as much as 8.9 percent on Tuesday, after
dropping 13.8 percent on Monday.
No individuals were charged in the DOJ's lawsuit, and it was
not immediately clear why the government focused on S&P instead
of rivals Moody's Corp or Fimalac SA's Fitch
Ratings, which were also major raters of such securities.
The 2007-2009 financial crisis was due in large part to
massive losses triggered by risky mortgage loans packaged and
sold to investors, often with top ratings from credit raters.
S&P issued a statement on Tuesday saying the lawsuit is
meritless and that it will vigorously defend itself. It said the
government "cherry picked" emails to misconstrue analyst
activity.
"Claims that we deliberately kept ratings high when we knew
they should be lower are simply not true," the company said.
Senator Carl Levin, who led a year-long inquiry into the
causes of the financial crisis and singled out credit raters for
blame, said in a statement the public was "eagerly awaiting"
legal actions tied to the financial crisis.
"The credit rating agencies have yet to acknowledge any
blame or make the changes necessary to prevent conflicts of
interest from fueling more inflated ratings in the future," the
Democrat from Michigan said.
YEARS-LONG BATTLE
A source close to S&P said the firm expected a years-long
battle with the government over the lawsuit. Settlement talks
recently collapsed, the source said, after the government sought
a penalty of over $1 billion and admissions of wrongdoing, which
would exposed the firm to outside liability.
"There was no fraud," S&P lawyer Floyd Abrams said on CNBC
Tuesday morning. "The ratings that were issued were believed by
the people who issued them. And that's what the government has
got to disprove."
Between September 2004 and October 2007, as stress in the
housing market was starting to emerge, S&P delayed updates to
its ratings criteria and analytical models, which weakened its
criteria beyond what analysts believed was needed to make them
more accurate, the Justice Department said.
During that period, according to the complaint, S&P issued
credit ratings on $2.8 trillion worth of mortgage securities and
some $1.2 trillion in related structured products.
It charged up to $750,000 per deal it rated, which meant
that S&P viewed the investment banks that issued the securities
as its main customers, according to the complaint.
In August 2004, the head of S&P's commercial mortgage-backed
securities sent an email to her colleagues and said they planned
to meet to discuss adjusting criteria "because of the ongoing
threat of losing deals."
Earlier in May, an analyst wrote, "We just lost a huge
Mizuho RMBS deal to Moody's due to a huge difference in the
required credit support level ... our support level was at least
10% higher than Moody's," the complaint said.
S&P had planned in 2004 to update its model for rating
mortgage securities by including a broader data set of past
loans, which would provide more accurate comparisons for the
more risky loans that were being packaged.
In 2006, S&P loosened assumptions on its ratings of
collateralized debt obligations, which one of the firm's
analysts described as creating a loophole big enough to drive a
Mack truck through.
Asked who came up with the idea, the analyst referred to a
couple of colleagues and said: "I am interested to see if any
career consequences occur. Does company care about deal volume
or sound credit standards?"
By July 5, 2007, as the credit crisis began taking hold, a
new S&P structured finance analyst told an investment banking
client: "The fact is, there was a lot of internal pressure in
S&P to downgrade lots of deals earlier on before this thing
started blowing up. But the leadership was concerned of p*ssing
off too many clients and jumping the gun ahead of Fitch and
Moody's."
Six days later, the analyst alluded to a climactic scheme in
the movie "Trading Places" by adding: "You should see how it is
here right now. It's like a friggin trading floor.
'Downgrade, Mortimer, downgrade!!!'"
The next day, July 12, S&P announced a mass downgrade of
2005 and 2006 subprime residential mortgage debt.
OLD LAW, NEW TWIST
The lawsuit was brought under FIRREA, the Financial
Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act, a federal
civil fraud statute passed in the wake of the 1980s
savings-and-loan scandals. It covers fraud affecting federally
insured financial institutions.
While it has appeared in only a few dozen cases, its low
burden of proof, broad investigative powers and long statute of
limitations encouraged the Justice Department to dust it off for
potential cases, especially after criminal inquiries failed to
yield major prosecutions.
In its complaint against S&P, the Justice Department accused
S&P of defrauding Western Federal Corporate Credit Union, and
other institutions that purchased certain securities based on
the high ratings by S&P.
Some credit unions are required by law to rely on credit
ratings issued by firms that included S&P in making its
investment decisions, the complaint said.
