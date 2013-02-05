* First lawsuit by U.S. govt against a ratings agency
By Aruna Viswanatha and Lauren Tara LaCapra
Feb 5 The U.S. government is seeking $5 billion
in its civil lawsuit accusing Standard & Poor's of a flagrant
scheme to defraud investors, in one of the Justice Department's
most ambitious cases tied to the financial crisis.
The lawsuit is the first by the U.S. government against a
ratings agency, and if successful in its use of a little-used
law with a lower burden of proof, the Justice Department could
use the strategy in other cases.
The United States said S&P misled investors by stating that
its ratings on mortgage products were objective and not
influenced by conflicts of interest.
Instead, the DOJ contends, S&P inflated ratings and
understated risks as the housing bubble started to burst, driven
by a desire to gain more business from the investment banks that
issued mortgage securities.
"Put simply, this alleged conduct is egregious - and it goes
to the very heart of the recent financial crisis," said Attorney
General Eric Holder at a news conference in Washington on
Tuesday announcing the charges. Sixteen states and the District
of Columbia are also suing S&P.
Shares of S&P parent McGraw-Hill Companies Inc have
fallen 23 percent in the last two days, wiping out more than
$3.7 billion of market value. The company had said on Monday it
was expecting the lawsuit.
A source close to S&P said the firm expects a years-long
battle with the government over the lawsuit. Settlement talks
recently collapsed, the source said, after the government sought
a penalty of over $1 billion and admissions of wrongdoing, which
would exposed the firm to outside liability.
A settlement could still happen, however. S&P is likely to
file a motion to dismiss the case, and any court rulings on the
preliminary legal battles could pave the way for another round
of negotiations.
A deal could be in the best interest of both sides. It would
allow S&P to avoid a costly, drawn-out courtroom battle.
Also, the government may not want to gamble on a jury trial,
even though the case was brought in California, one of the
states hardest hit by the housing crisis.
The Justice Department does have some advantages. For one,
while the federal case still requires the government to prove
intentional fraud, it only needs to prove that based on the
preponderance of the evidence, rather than the higher threshold
for criminal cases of beyond a reasonable doubt.
The government also steered away from attacking individual
ratings, which have largely been shielded under free speech
protections, and instead focused on proving false just one
statement S&P made - that its ratings were objective.
But legal experts said the Justice Department is using a
relatively untested interpretation of FIRREA, a federal civil
fraud statute passed after the 1980s savings-and-loan scandals,
which makes predicting the success of the suit difficult.
While the law has appeared in only a few dozen cases, its
low burden of proof, broad investigative powers and long statute
of limitations encouraged the Justice Department to dust it off
for potential cases, especially after criminal inquiries failed
to yield major prosecutions.
It covers fraud affecting federally insured financial
institutions but has generally been used when the government was
the target of fraud. The Justice Department contends FIRREA
applies because S&P's alleged fraud caused a federally insured
California credit union to suffer losses.
"It's rare but not unprecedented for the Justice Department
to bring a civil fraud suit where the government itself is not
the victim of the fraud," said Andrew Schilling, a partner at
the law firm BuckleySandler who led the civil division in the
U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and help build prior cases
under FIRREA.
'CHERRY PICKED'
The 2007-2009 financial crisis was due in large part to
massive losses triggered by risky mortgage loans packaged and
sold to investors, often with top ratings from credit raters.
No individuals were charged in the DOJ's lawsuit, and it was
not immediately clear why the government focused on S&P instead
of rivals Moody's Corp or Fimalac SA's Fitch
Ratings, which were also major raters of such securities.
Nevertheless, nervous investors sent Moody's shares down 8.8
percent on Tuesday.
Beyond the $5 billion that the Justice Department is
pursuing from S&P, California is seeking almost $4 billion in
damages based on losses to the state's pension funds, attorney
general Kamala Harris said in an interview.
S&P said in its statement on Tuesday that the lawsuit is
meritless and said it will vigorously defend itself. It said the
government "cherry picked" emails to misconstrue analyst
activity. "Claims that we deliberately kept ratings high when we
knew they should be lower are simply not true," the company
said.
S&P lawyer Floyd Abrams told CNBC on Tuesday said the
government will have the challenge of disproving that analysts
did not believe in the ratings they issued.
He also said that the DOJ's investigation intensified after
S&P downgraded the United States in 2011.
Holder said during the press conference that there was "no
connection" between the ratings downgrade and the DOJ's
investigation, which started in November 2009.
Senator Carl Levin, who led a year-long inquiry into the
causes of the financial crisis and singled out credit raters for
blame, said in a statement the public was "eagerly awaiting"
legal actions tied to the financial crisis.
"The credit rating agencies have yet to acknowledge any
blame or make the changes necessary to prevent conflicts of
interest from fueling more inflated ratings in the future," the
Democrat from Michigan said.
YEARS-LONG BATTLE
Between September 2004 and October 2007, as stress in the
housing market was starting to emerge, S&P delayed updates to
its ratings criteria and analytical models, which weakened its
criteria beyond what analysts believed was needed to make them
more accurate, the Justice Department said.
During that period, according to the complaint, S&P issued
credit ratings on $2.8 trillion worth of mortgage securities and
some $1.2 trillion in related structured products.
It charged up to $750,000 per deal it rated, which meant
that S&P viewed the investment banks that issued the securities
as its main customers, according to the complaint.
In August 2004, the head of S&P's commercial mortgage-backed
securities sent an email to her colleagues and said they planned
to meet to discuss adjusting criteria "because of the ongoing
threat of losing deals."
Earlier in May, an analyst wrote, "We just lost a huge
Mizuho RMBS deal to Moody's due to a huge difference in the
required credit support level ... our support level was at least
10% higher than Moody's," the complaint said.
In 2006, S&P loosened assumptions on its ratings of
collateralized debt obligations, which one of the firm's
analysts described as creating a loophole big enough to drive a
Mack truck through.
Asked who came up with the idea, the analyst referred to a
couple of colleagues and said: "I am interested to see if any
career consequences occur. Does company care about deal volume
or sound credit standards?"
By July 5, 2007, as the credit crisis began taking hold, a
new S&P structured finance analyst told an investment banking
client: "The fact is, there was a lot of internal pressure in
S&P to downgrade lots of deals earlier on before this thing
started blowing up. But the leadership was concerned of p*ssing
off too many clients and jumping the gun ahead of Fitch and
Moody's."
Six days later, the analyst alluded to a climactic scheme in
the movie "Trading Places" by adding: "You should see how it is
here right now. It's like a friggin trading floor.
'Downgrade, Mortimer, downgrade!!!'"
The next day, July 12, S&P announced a mass downgrade of
2005 and 2006 subprime residential mortgage debt.
