June 6 Standard & Poor's and its parent company McGraw Hill Financial Inc on Thursday won a ruling that moves 15 lawsuits in which they were accused of fraudulently inflating credit ratings to a single federal court.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said the lawsuits by 14 U.S. States and Washington, D.C., raised common questions of fact, and that it would promote efficiency to move them to federal court in New York, where they will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman.

The states had opposed consolidating the lawsuits, claiming that it would be inconvenient and also unnecessary in light of historic cooperation among state attorneys general.

Officials for Standard & Poor's were not immediately available for comment.