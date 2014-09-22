Sept 22 Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill
Financial Inc said it would sell McGraw Hill
Construction to a private equity firm for $320 million.
Palo Alto, California-based Symphony Technology Group will
buy McGraw Hill Construction, which provides construction
industry data and analytics to owners, architects, engineers,
product manufacturers, commercial real estate firms and
financial services firms.
Chief Executive Douglas Peterson said the deal completes the
company's reorganization plans to improve efficiency.
The company said in March that it was exploring strategic
alternatives for McGraw Hill Construction.
McGraw Hill Construction, which generates about $170 million
in annual revenue, has shifted away from legacy print products
to data and analytics offerings.
Evercore Partners advised McGraw Hill Financial in the
transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)