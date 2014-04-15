BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
April 15 McGraw Hill Financial Inc : * U.S. judge rejects standard & poor's bid to split U.S. government's $5
billion fraud lawsuit over ratings into separate trials -- court ruling * U.S. district judge david carter rejects McGraw Hill Financial Inc
unit's bid to hold initial trial covering only some securities * Carter says central question of whether S&P schemed to defraud can be
addressed in single trial
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c